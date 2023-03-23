Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
1 hour ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Adelfia at 13 - 14 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on March 17

    • Rated 5: Full House at 18 - 19 York Place, Brighton; rated on March 15

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Rated 5: Sushi Fusion at 31 Old Steine, Brighton; rated on March 15

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Rated 5: The Cow (Wet Sales) at 95 - 97 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on March 13

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Rated 5: Patcham Fish And Chips at 46 Ladies Mile Road, Brighton; rated on March 15