Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Adelfia at 13 - 14 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on March 17
• Rated 5: Full House at 18 - 19 York Place, Brighton; rated on March 15
• Rated 5: Sushi Fusion at 31 Old Steine, Brighton; rated on March 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Cow (Wet Sales) at 95 - 97 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on March 13
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Patcham Fish And Chips at 46 Ladies Mile Road, Brighton; rated on March 15