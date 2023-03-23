Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Adelfia at 13 - 14 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Full House at 18 - 19 York Place, Brighton; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Sushi Fusion at 31 Old Steine, Brighton; rated on March 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Cow (Wet Sales) at 95 - 97 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on March 13

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

