Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
25 minutes ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
2 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
3 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
5 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
5 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Smorls at Unit 33 To 34, Open Market, Marshalls Row, Brighton; rated on March 22

    • Rated 5: Moyos Burgers at 175 Queens Park Road, Brighton; rated on March 21

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Islingword (Wet Sales) at 175 Queens Park Road, Brighton; rated on March 21

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: The Chicken Club at 72 Western Road, Brighton; rated on March 22