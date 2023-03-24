Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Smorls at Unit 33 To 34, Open Market, Marshalls Row, Brighton; rated on March 22
• Rated 5: Moyos Burgers at 175 Queens Park Road, Brighton; rated on March 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Islingword (Wet Sales) at 175 Queens Park Road, Brighton; rated on March 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Chicken Club at 72 Western Road, Brighton; rated on March 22