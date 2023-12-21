BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT
Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: RB Kitchen At The Royal George at 98 - 101 George Street, Hove; rated on December 18

    • Rated 5: The Royal George at 98 - 101 George Street, Hove; rated on December 18

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Flames Kebab And Pizza at 36 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on December 20

    • Rated 5: Subway at 5 Station Road, Portslade; rated on December 20