Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Fair Cake Ltd at 119-120 Western Road, Brighton; rated on September 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Waggon And Horses at 109 Church Street, Brighton; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Freemasons at 38 - 39 Western Road, Hove; rated on September 6

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Wok 4 U at 181 Hangleton Way, Hove, East Sussex; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: Easy Tiger At The Hampton Arms at 57 Upper North Street, Brighton; rated on September 6