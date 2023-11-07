BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: LI Brighton at 7 - 8 Jubilee Street, Brighton; rated on August 16

    • Rated 5: Lizzies Cafe at 106 Upper Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on August 16

    • Rated 5: Lex's Cafe at Kings Esplanade, Hove; rated on August 1

    It means that of Brighton and Hove's 881 similar establishments with ratings, 674 (77%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.