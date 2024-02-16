Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Brighton and Hove takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Takeaways
The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:
• Rated 5: Subway at Russell House, 20 West Street, Brighton; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Subway at 109 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Subway at 26 London Road, Brighton; rated on October 16
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 253 similar establishments with ratings, 189 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.