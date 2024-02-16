BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Brighton and Hove takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Takeaways

The following ratings have been given to three takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at Russell House, 20 West Street, Brighton; rated on October 31

Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Rated 5: Subway at 109 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on October 19

    • Rated 5: Subway at 26 London Road, Brighton; rated on October 16

    It means that of Brighton and Hove's 253 similar establishments with ratings, 189 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.