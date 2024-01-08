Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Brighton and Hove takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
City Kebab, at 2 York Place, Brighton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 3.
And Kebab Knight, at 15 Coombe Terrace, Brighton was also given a score of five on January 3.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 259 takeaways with ratings, 187 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.