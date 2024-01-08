BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Brighton and Hove takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT
City Kebab, at 2 York Place, Brighton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 3.

And Kebab Knight, at 15 Coombe Terrace, Brighton was also given a score of five on January 3.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 259 takeaways with ratings, 187 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.