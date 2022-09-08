Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 20 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Shaanxi at 48 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on September 3

• Rated 5: Baker St Coffee at 23b Baker Street, Brighton; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Project Beach at Ground Floor, 8 Ship Street, Brighton; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Vel South Indian Kitchen And Bar at 51 St Georges Road, Brighton; rated on August 26

• Rated 5: Mila's Cafe at 81 Portland Road, Hove; rated on August 21

• Rated 5: Bonsai at Ground Floor Shop, 44 - 45 Baker Street, Brighton; rated on August 20

• Rated 5: MediTerra Kitchen at 85 Boundary Road, Hove; rated on August 20

• Rated 5: Bardsley's at 23a Baker Street, Brighton; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Brighton Bao Buns at 49 Gardner Street, Brighton; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: The Ralli Hall Lunch & Social Club at 81 Denmark Villas, Hove; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Soho House - Brighton Beach House at The Terraces, Madeira Drive, Brighton; rated on August 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Antidote Bar Ltd at 5 - 6 Western Road, Hove; rated on September 3

• Rated 5: Ruby at Coldean Lane, Brighton; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Dinky Bites at 324 Portland Road, Hove; rated on August 20

• Rated 5: The Pussycat Club at 75 Grand Parade, Brighton; rated on August 18

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fishtucky at 80 Trafalgar Road, Portslade; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: La Vespa at 162 Portland Road, Hove; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Smoque at 169 Portland Road, Hove; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Platform Coffee Shop Ltd at Kiosk, Hove Station, Goldstone Villas, Hove; rated on August 26