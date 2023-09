Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 26 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: One Garden Brighton Kitchen And Market at Stanmer Park, Coldean Lane, Brighton; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Peabody's Coffee (Ground Floor) at Royal Sussex County Hospital, Eastern Road, Brighton; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Cafe Domenica at 5 - 7 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Casa Don Carlos at 5 Union Street, Brighton; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Mediterraneo Cafe at 164 Portland Road, Hove; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Salvage Cafe at 84 Western Road, Hove; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: La Tarte Sissi at 73 Church Road, Portslade; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: Maka Kitchen & Cafe at 1a Sussex Road, Hove; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Shoreline Coffee + Kitchen at 339 Kingsway, Hove; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 89a Church Road, Hove, East Sussex; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: English's at 29-31 East Street, Brighton; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: La Tana at 47 Ladies Mile Road, Brighton; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Nora's at 370 Portland Road, Hove; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Regency Tavern at 32 - 34 Russell Square, Brighton; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: The Lecca Cafe at 8 Leybourne Parade, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: West Beach Bar And Kitchen at Brighton I360, Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on August 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Ancient Mariner at 59 Rutland Road, Hove; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Chef Weilding At The Exchange at 8 Goldstone Street, Hove; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Volks Bar And Club at 3 Madeira Drive, Brighton; rated on September 4

• Rated 5: Leonardo Hotel Brighton at 101 Stroudley Road, Brighton; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Post And Telegraph at 155 - 158 North Street, Brighton; rated on August 29

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Sea Horse Takeaway at 12 Blatchington Road, Hove; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: We Love Falafel at 37 Sydney Street, Brighton; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Korean BBQ & Gu Xiang Ju (formerly China Delight) at 24 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Smashburger at 53 - 54 North Street, Brighton; rated on August 29