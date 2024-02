Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 51 Brighton and Hove establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 51 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 29 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Plough Kitchen at The Plough Inn, Vicarage Lane, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: The Ralli Hall Lunch And Social Club at 81 Denmark Villas, Hove; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Wilmington Happy Shopper at 4 Wilmington Parade, Brighton; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: 44 Poets at 44 Rutland Road, Hove; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Bottoms Rest - Wet Sales at 16 Lower Market Street, Hove; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Freedom Cafe at Withdean Stadium, Tongdean Lane, Brighton; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Sealife Centre Cafe at Madeira Drive, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: The Feminist Bookshop at 48 Upper North Street, Brighton; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Fallen Angel at 24 Grafton Street, Brighton; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: Resource Centre at 55 Drove Road, Portslade; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: Starbucks at 201 Western Road, Brighton; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: Daddy Longlegs Wet Sales at 1 Arundel Road, Brighton; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at Ground Floor Shop, 84-85 Western Road, Brighton; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Murasaki at 113 - 115 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 75 George Street, Hove; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: The Half Way Hut at East Brighton Golf Club, Roedean Road, Brighton; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Third Avenue/Catch \& Grill at 70 - 72 Church Road, Hove; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Pit And Pal at 96 Portland Road, Hove; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Silver Spoonz at The Sussex Pantry, 184 Portland Road, Hove; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: AYDO LOUNGE & GRILL at 3 Waterfront, Brighton Marina, Brighton; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Cafe W at Waterstones, 71-74 North Street, Brighton; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: CBD Ethics at 2 George Street, Brighton; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Florence Road Market Cafe at One Church, Florence Road, Brighton; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Mooboo Bubble Tea at 46 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Northfield Bar at Northfield, Northfield Lane, University Of Sussex, Brighton; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: The Grosvenor Bar at 16 Western Street, Brighton; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Artisan Kemptown at 117 St Georges Road, Brighton; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: My Coffee Story at 36 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Nando's at 118 - 132 London Road, Brighton; rated on November 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 18 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Black Lion at 14 Black Lion Street, Brighton; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Brighton Bierhaus at 161 Edward Street, Brighton; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Maggie Mae's at 69 - 71 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Plough Inn at Vicarage Lane, Rottingdean, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: The County Oak at County Oak Avenue, Brighton; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: West Hove Golf Club (Bar) at Badger Way, Hove, East Sussex; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Haus On The Hill at 58 Southover Street, Brighton; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: Rose Hill at Rose Hill Tavern, 70-71 Rose Hill Terrace, Brighton; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: The Signalman at 76 - 78 Ditchling Rise, Brighton; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: The Wick Inn at 63 Western Road, Hove; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: The Prince George (wet Sales) at 5 Trafalgar Street, Brighton; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: Infinity Bar at 129 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: The Cricketers (wet Sales) at 15 Black Lion Street, Brighton; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: The Foundry at 13 - 14 Foundry Street, Brighton; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: The Pond at 49 Gloucester Road, Brighton; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: The Watchmaker's Arms at 84 Goldstone Villas, Hove; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Maresia At Gladstone Pub at 123 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: The Howard at 1 Howard Road, Brighton; rated on January 19

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Laung Lachii at BN3 ; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Krispy Kreme Brighton at East Kiosk, Churchill Square, Brighton; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Saffrons at 20 Whitehawk Road, Brighton; rated on January 24