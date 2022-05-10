Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Gail's Hove at 157 Church Road, Hove; rated on May 3
• Rated 5: Pesca at 60 Church Road, Hove; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: One Bread Cafe at All Saints Church, Eaton Road, Hove; rated on April 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Stags Head at 35 - 37 High Street, Portslade; rated on April 20
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Original Yummie Pizza at 80 Beaconsfield Road, Brighton; rated on May 5
• Rated 5: Joe's Burger House at 4 Station Road, Portslade; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Pizza GoGo Hove at 101 Sackville Road, Hove; rated on April 20