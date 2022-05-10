Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Brighton and Hove establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Gail's Hove at 157 Church Road, Hove; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: Pesca at 60 Church Road, Hove; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: One Bread Cafe at All Saints Church, Eaton Road, Hove; rated on April 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Stags Head at 35 - 37 High Street, Portslade; rated on April 20

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Original Yummie Pizza at 80 Beaconsfield Road, Brighton; rated on May 5

• Rated 5: Joe's Burger House at 4 Station Road, Portslade; rated on April 20