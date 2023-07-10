Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Zone, a pub, bar or nightclub at 33 St James'S Street, Brighton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 4.
And Pizza Gogo Saltdean, a takeaway at 144 Saltdean Vale, Saltdean, Brighton was also given a score of five on July 5.