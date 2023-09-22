BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:02 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Bear At The Dover Castle, a pub, bar or nightclub at 43 Southover Street, Brighton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 12.

And Magic Wok, a takeaway at 49 Preston Street, Brighton was also given a score of five on September 20.