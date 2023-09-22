Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Bear At The Dover Castle, a pub, bar or nightclub at 43 Southover Street, Brighton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 12.
And Magic Wok, a takeaway at 49 Preston Street, Brighton was also given a score of five on September 20.