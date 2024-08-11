Historic Country Hotel with Fine Dining and Scenic Walks in East Sussex: Buxted Park

Set in the heart of 312 acres, Buxted Park is a country hotel in Uckfield where Georgian styling combines modern comfort.

It dates all the way back to the 12th century. Over the years, this luxury East Sussex hotel has hosted a smorgasbord of high-profile guests; including William Wordsworth, Winston Churchill and Marlon Brando.

Upon entering, you’re greeted by a warm and friendly presence of the reception staff, who were able to provide us with information about our stay as well as some good walks to go on around the hotel.

They guided us to the room and we were greeted by a spacious and comforting space with a beautiful balcony view of the Uckfield countryside.

We did end up going for a short walk around the hotels grounds, which featured a beautiful pond and classic statues dotted around. The landscape was so calm and peaceful and exactly what was needed to ease into everything.

We visited the on-site restaurant, the Orangery. It’s a 2 AA Rosette restaurant that prides itself on fine, fresh local ingredients prepared with passion and served with charm.

The Orangery Restaurant boasts a fantastic open dining space, with picturesque views of the hotel gardens.

The menu features modern British dishes, signature plates, classic grills, and traditional favourites with a twist.

For starters, I had the scallops. The scallops arrived perfectly seared, with a golden-brown crust that hinted at the chef's skill. The mint soup that was part of the dish accompanied the saltiness and richness, a light starter that made a big impact. I decided on a roasted rack of herb-crusted South Downs Lamb for the main. The main meal arrived with such an appealing presentation, with a herb-crusted exterior that looked so appealing. It added a delightful crunch to the mild sweetness of the lamb which was cooked to my liking. This dish is a testament to the fusion of high-quality ingredients and food preparation, where the natural flavour of the South Downs lamb shone through.

Sinon, our waiter for the evening was so relaxed yet perfect with the way he recommended dishes to us and made the whole dining experience the little bit more special. He was chatty and we had a great time because of that alone.

The decor of each table was tasteful and sophisticated. A freshly picked flour was to our left and a modern crystallised lamp which created an added ambience when the night got darker.

In the morning, we also tried the full English Breakfast option. The scrambled eggs I asked for were some of the best I had ever had and I was especially impressed with their homemade hash browns. They hit the spot of being crispy on the outside and soft in the middle which elevated the breakfast to another level.

Overall, If you’re looking for a charming countryside hotel with an enriched history bursting out of its seams and an appetite for modern British food with an authentic twist. This could be your next destination for a walking holiday or staycation.

Here’s some of the photos of the room, the view and the fantastic dishes we were served on our stay.

For more information about the hotel, visit the Buxted Park website.

1 . The Buxted Park Hotel in Uckfield, East Sussex There were some beautiful flowers on display next to the seating area of the restaurant. Photo: Henry Bryant

2 . The Buxted Park Hotel in Uckfield, East Sussex The beautiful balcony view we had. Photo: Henry Bryant

3 . The Buxted Park Hotel in Uckfield, East Sussex The steak and chips that my plus one had. They said it was cooked to perfection and well seasoned. I did try one of the triple-cooked chips, and they were some of the nicest chunky chips I'd eaten. Photo: Henry Bryant

4 . The Buxted Park Hotel in Uckfield, East Sussex The lamb dish that I had for my main meal. Photo: Henry Bryant