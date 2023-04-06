Less than two dozen children in need in Brighton and Hove meet education standard

Less than two dozen children in need in Brighton and Hove met the required standard across reading, writing and maths last year, new figures show.

The figures show looked-after children, pupils in care and those with a child protection plan lag behind their key stage two classmates.

They also show the gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged children in key stage one grew during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Association of School and College Leaders said the most vulnerable pupils have been "most heavily affected by the disruption of the pandemic" and called for greater financial and social support.

The latest Department for Education figures show 17 of 90 children in need in key stage two in Brighton and Hove met the required standard for reading, writing and maths in 2021-22.

For all pupils, this was 60%.

Meanwhile, further DfE figures show the gap between children in need and all pupils in key stage one has grown during the pandemic.

The proportion of children in need across England reaching the expected standard for reading and writing fell by 21% and 28% respectively from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

But attainment for all pupils in the same subjects across the same time period fell by 11% and 17%.

It was a similar story for maths and science, with the percentage of vulnerable pupils meeting the expected grade falling by 20% and 13% respectively – compared to 11% and 6% for all pupils.

The ASCL said vulnerable pupils have been "most heavily affected" by the pandemic.

Margaret Mulholland, SEND and inclusion specialist, said: "As we return to more settled conditions, there must be focused on support for disadvantaged children from early years right through to post-16 education.

"We echo calls for the pupil premium to be weighted more heavily in favour of persistently disadvantaged pupils, and for more research to be done on the drivers of poor outcomes for vulnerable children.

"Greater financial and social support is needed to reduce the effects of deprivation that are having a direct impact on their learning."

The DfE figures show of the 90 key stage two children in need in Brighton and Hove, 47 reached the expected standard for reading, 31 for writing, and 38 for maths.

For all pupils, 78% met the expected reading standard, 70% in writing and 72% in maths.