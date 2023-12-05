Multiple care homes in Brighton and Hove meeting expectations
Multiple care homes have been found to be 'good'.
The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show three providers have been rated in Brighton and Hove in November.
A care home, Lavender House, was rated as 'good' on November 4. The home was last inspected on October 17.
Having been inspected on October 16, Brighton and Hove Bethesda Home – another residential care home – was also judged as 'good'. The rating was published on November 9.
In addition, Hazelgrove Nursing Home received the same rating from the CQC on November 17. Its latest inspection was on October 18.
A service is given a 'good' rating when it is judged to be performing well against the CQC's criteria.