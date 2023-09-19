BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Nine in 10 people with suspected autism in Sussex experienced a prolonged wait for a diagnosis

Waits for autism diagnoses in Sussex exceeded the recommended limit for nine in 10 patients, new figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:25 BST
File photo dated 24/01/16 of a preschool age child playing with plastic building blocks. Parents have less time to read, play, and cook healthy meals with their children as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new poll. Issue date: Monday September 11, 2023.File photo dated 24/01/16 of a preschool age child playing with plastic building blocks. Parents have less time to read, play, and cook healthy meals with their children as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new poll. Issue date: Monday September 11, 2023.
File photo dated 24/01/16 of a preschool age child playing with plastic building blocks. Parents have less time to read, play, and cook healthy meals with their children as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new poll. Issue date: Monday September 11, 2023.

Waits for autism diagnoses in Sussex exceeded the recommended limit for nine in 10 patients, new figures show.

Autism is a lifelong condition which impacts how people communicate and interact with the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is normally diagnosed at a young age, although some may receive a diagnosis as teenagers or into adulthood.

Most Popular

    The National Autistic Society expressed concerns over the long waits, which it said can increase patients’ “likelihood of reaching crisis point” and called on the Government to invest in diagnosis services.

    NHS Digital figures show around 4,850 adults and children suspected of having autism in Sussex were waiting at least 13 weeks for a diagnosis in June. Of those, 1,380 were under 18.

    This meant 89.6% of 5,410 patients registered with the NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board in the month had experienced delays beyond the 13-week recommended limit.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    This was an increase on last year, when those who waited beyond the recommended time during the same period accounted for 82.8% of all 3,835 patients.

    Across England, more than 143,000 people were waiting for an autism assessment in June, around 20,000 more than last year. Of those, more than 118,000 had a referral that had been open for longer than the recommended time.

    Mel Merritt, head of policy and campaigns at the National Autistic Society, said waiting lists will continue to grow unless urgent long-term funding for diagnosis services is provided.

    She added: "People often can’t get the right help and support without an autism diagnosis, and long waits for diagnosis and support can leave people in a difficult situation and increase their likelihood of reaching crisis point.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "The Government must invest in diagnosis services, as set out in the national autism strategy, to reduce waiting times and ensure all autistic children, young people and adults get the support they need."

    In Sussex, around 460 patients seen in June had waited more than 13 weeks to get their first appointment.

    A Department of Health and Social Care Spokesperson said: “We know it’s vital to have a timely diagnosis of autism. NHS England recently published a national framework and operational guidance to set out how children, young people and adults can receive a timely assessment, and we’ve made £4.2 million available this year to improve services for autistic children and young people.

    “We expect Integrated Care Boards and NHS Trusts to follow the clinical guidelines on autism published by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and this year, we are also updating the Statutory Guidance on Autism to support the NHS and local authorities to deliver improved outcomes for autistic people.”