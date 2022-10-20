One more death recorded in Brighton and Hove
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Brighton and Hove.
A total of 538 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 20 (Thursday) – up from 537 on September 8.
They were among 24,858 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Brighton and Hove.
A total of 168,913 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 20 (Thursday) – up from 167,949 last week.