One more death recorded in Brighton and Hove

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Brighton and Hove.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 577 people had died in the area by April 6 – up from 576 on the week before.

They were among 27,828 deaths recorded across the South East.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 20 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.