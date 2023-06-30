NationalWorldTV
One more death recorded in Brighton and Hove

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Brighton and Hove.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 593 people had died in the area by June 15 – up from 592 on the week before.

They were among 28,331 deaths recorded across the South East.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 29 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 192,888 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15.