Rise in visits to A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust

More patients visited A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
37 minutes ago

NHS England figures show 30,301 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in October.

That was a rise of 7% on the 28,446 visits recorded during September, and 2% more than the 29,806 patients seen in October 2021.

    The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 25,185 visits to A&E departments run by the Sussex University Hospitals Trust.

    ​The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​ – while 26% were via minor injury units.

    Meanwhile, around 5% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

    Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

    That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.

    At University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust:

    In October:

    There were 1,894 booked appointments, up from 1,781 in September

    55% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

    2,905 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 10% of patients

    Of those, 1,261 were delayed by more than 12 hours

    Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:

    The median time to treatment was 88 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times

    Around 7% of patients left before being treated