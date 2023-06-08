Rise in visits to A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust

More patients visited A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

More patients visited A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 30,996 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was a rise of 12% on the 27,646 visits recorded during April, and 1% more than the 30,685 patients seen in May 2022.

Most Popular

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in May 2021, there were 30,328 visits to A&E departments run by the Sussex University Hospitals Trust.

Dr Tim Cooksley, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said the latest data shows an NHS that is under "immense strain and struggling" during a continuous crisis.

He added: "Through the enormous efforts of staff and consideration of patients, many still receive good care. However, this should not be used as a smokescreen for the turmoil beneath and it is no long-term solution."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 11% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 5% were via consultant-led departments with single specialities, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month – up 10% compared to April, and similar to the number of visits seen in May 2022.

Dr Cooksley added the number of patients waiting more than twelve hours is alarming for this time of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted stood at 31,494 in May, up 17% from 26,899 in April. However, it was down 42% from a record 54,573 in December 2022.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said staff are continuing to deliver improvements despite the NHS continuing to see high levels of demand across urgent and emergency care.

Saoirse Mallorie, senior analyst at The King’s Fund said it seems the national NHS workforce plans is stuck in a loop of being repeatedly promised and then postponed, while patients and staff "continue to pay the price".

She added: "It’s crucial that health leaders are provided with the workforce plan they need, including the details of funding to underpin it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The plan itself will be a real test of how seriously the government is taking its commitments to grow the NHS workforce and improve care."

At University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust:

In May:

There were 2,273 booked appointments, up from 2,044 in April

68% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

2,296 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 7% of all arrivals