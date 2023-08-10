Rise in visits to A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust last month

More patients visited A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

More patients visited A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 30,442 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was a rise of 1% on the 30,227 visits recorded during June, but 1% lower than the 30,619 patients seen in July 2022.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen two years ago – in July 2021, there were 31,166 visits to A&E departments run by the Sussex University Hospitals Trust.

Most attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 11% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 5% were via consultant-led departments with single specialities, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS England's national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said the figures are a reminder of the significant pressure staff are facing this summer.

He added the health service will need to prioritise emergency care “once again” as a fifth round of junior doctor strike are set to begin this week.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month – down from June, but slightly above the number of visits seen in July 2022.

The NHS said the data suggests this summer is on track to be the busiest ever with 4.4 million attendances in A&E over June and July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at The King’s Fund, said: "The latest figures paint a grim picture, with only 74% of patients seen within four hours at A&E, rather than the target of 95%."

The operational standard target of 95% was replaced last year with an intermediary threshold target of 76% to be hit by March 2024.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are working to get 800 new ambulances on the road, create 5,000 extra hospital beds and scale up virtual wards as part of our Urgent and Emergency Care plan to further reduce waiting times."

At University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust:

In July:

There were 2,008 booked appointments, down from 2,048 in June

68% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

1,583 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 5% of all arrivals