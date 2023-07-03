Road closures: eight for Brighton and Hove drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Patcham to Southwick tunnel, slip road and lane closure for barrier works.

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Hollingbury, lane closure and diversion for closure of The Drove over bridge for survey works.

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Stanmer to Lewes -, lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

• A27, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Patcham to Devils Dyke, slip road and lane closure for barrier works.

• A27, from 8pm July 5 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Hangleton, slip and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Hollingbury, slip road and lane closures for electrical works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Patcham to Falmer, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.