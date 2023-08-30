BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Road closures: eight for Brighton and Hove drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    A27, from 8pm August 2 to 6am September 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions New Barn Rd to Hangleton, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

    A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.

    And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A26, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.

    A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell East to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for inspections.

    A27, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance.

    A23, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Falmer, carriageway closure for bridge works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A27, from 8pm September 10 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Patcham to Hangleton, carriageway closure for bridge works.

    A23, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to A23 Pyecombe, slip road closure for electrical works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.