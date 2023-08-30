Road closures: eight for Brighton and Hove drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 2 to 6am September 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions New Barn Rd to Hangleton, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A26, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.

• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell East to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for inspections.

• A27, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance.

• A23, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Falmer, carriageway closure for bridge works.

• A27, from 8pm September 10 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Patcham to Hangleton, carriageway closure for bridge works.

• A23, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to A23 Pyecombe, slip road closure for electrical works.