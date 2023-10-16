Road closures: eight for Brighton and Hove drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm October 16 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Shoreham to Pevensey, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 19 to 6am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hollingbury to Falmer, Lane closures for drainage work.

• A26, from 8pm October 22 to 6am October 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.

• A26, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.

• A27, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.

• A27, from 8pm October 30 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Hangleton, Lane closure for maintenance works.