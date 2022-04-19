Road closures: eight for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A26, from 11pm April 9 to 4am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closures for lining works, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 8pm April 11 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm April 21 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Devils Dyke, lane closures for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Patcham to Hangleton, Slip and lane closure for emergency barrier repairs, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer to Patcham, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A23, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A2 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, fast slip lane and lane closure for barrier repair, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 8pm April 28 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Waterhall to Pyecombe, Lane closures for drainage work.