Road closures: five for Brighton and Hove drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm January 14 to 6am February 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Patcham Interchange to Falmer Interchange, carriageway closure for structures inspection.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer, diversion and lane closure for bridge works.
• A27, from 8pm February 8 to 5am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Hollingbury, Lane closure for barrier repair.
• A27, from 8pm February 11 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Hollingbury to Ashcombe, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm February 12 to 5am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Southerham, lane closure for survey works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.