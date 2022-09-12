Road closures: five for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Devils Dyke to Southwick tunnel, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Both directions Falmer to Brighton Rd, lane closure for survey works.

• A27, from 8pm September 14 to 5am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Waterhall Farm Cottage to A23, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A27, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance, diversion via local authority network.