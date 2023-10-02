Road closures: four for Brighton and Hove drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer, mobile lane closures for signage work.
• A26, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.
• A27, from 8pm October 16 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Shoreham to Pevensey, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.