Road closures: four for Brighton and Hove drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm October 30 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Hangleton, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance.
• A27, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Patcham, slip road and lane closures for structures maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.