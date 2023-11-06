Road closures: four for Brighton and Hove drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance.

• A27, from 8pm October 30 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Hangleton, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Patcham, slip road and lane closures for structures maintenance.