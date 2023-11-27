Road closures: four for Brighton and Hove drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer, slip road closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Hangleton to Falmer, Slip and lane closures for litter picking.
• A26, from 10pm December 4 to 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.