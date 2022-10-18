Road closures: four for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm October 19 to 5am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Hangleton to Hollingbury, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A23, from 8pm October 25 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Hollingbury to Devils Dyke, lane closure for maintenance works.