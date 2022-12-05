Road closures: four for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Patcham to Devils Dyke, carriageway and lane closure for bridge joint works.

• A23, from 7pm December 6 to 5am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

• A27, from 8pm December 6 to 5.30am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Vale Ave to Patcham, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction.

• A23, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe St to B2117, slip road and lane closure for signage works.