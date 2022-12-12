Road closures: four for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 9pm December 7 to 6pm December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 lane closure B2123 24 hour entry slip and main line, closure for Southern Water emergency works.

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Patcham to Devils Dyke, carriageway and lane closure for bridge joint works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Patcham South to Carden Avenue Roundabout, diversion only for East Sussex County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad