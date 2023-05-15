Road closures: four for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance.

• A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer, lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, Patcham, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Patcham, Lane closure for electrical works.