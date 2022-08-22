Road closures: nine for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Holmbush Interchange, slip road closure for local authority works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Devils Dyke to Patcham, lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm August 25 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Patcham, slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey to Havant, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A26, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works.

• A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Hangleton to Patcham, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23/ A27 eastbound and westbound, Patcham, lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.