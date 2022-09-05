Road closures: nine for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey to Havant, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Holmbush Interchange, slip road closure for local authority works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23/ A27 eastbound and westbound, Patcham, lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Patcham Interchange to Devils Dyke, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 7 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Patcham Interchange to Devils Dyke, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Patcham Interchange to Devils Dyke, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance, diversion via local authority network.