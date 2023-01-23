Road closures: nine for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 19 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hangleton to Devils Dyke, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A23, from 8pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, Lane closure for signage works.

• A26, from 11pm January 28 to 4am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works, diversion via National Highways Network and local authorities network.

• A27, from 8pm January 31 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Vale Ave to Patcham, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction.

• A27, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Hollingbury to Devils Dyke, Lane closure for drainage works.