Road closures: one for Brighton and Hove drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.