Road closures: one for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 7pm November 7 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

Advertisement Hide Ad