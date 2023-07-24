Road closures: seven for Brighton and Hove drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 7am June 5 to 6pm August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, Tunnel closure for maintenance.

• A26, from 10pm July 24 to 4am July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.

• A27, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer to Patcham, carriageway closure for road surface works.

• A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

• A27, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Hollingbury, slip road and lane closure for inspections.

• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.