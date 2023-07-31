Road closures: seven for Brighton and Hove drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 7am June 5 to 6pm August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

• A27, from 8pm August 2 to 6am September 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions New Barn Rd to Hangleton, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Hollingbury, slip road and lane closure for inspections.

• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm August 10 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound and westbound, Carden Avenue to Falmer, diversion only for Brighton and Hove Council.

• A27, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Havant to Beddingham, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.