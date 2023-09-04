Road closures: seven for Brighton and Hove drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Falmer, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works.

• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell East to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for inspections.

• A27, from 8pm August 2 to 6am September 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions New Barn Rd to Hangleton, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm September 10 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Patcham to Hangleton, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works.

• A23, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to A23 Pyecombe, slip road closure for electrical works.

• A26, from 10pm September 18 to 6am September 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.