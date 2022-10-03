Road closures: seven for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm September 27 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Hangleton to Falmer, lane closures for litter clearance.

• A27, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A26, from 11pm October 3 to 4am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closures for lining works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm October 5 to 5am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southwick tunnel to Devils dyke, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A27, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hollingbury to Falmer, Lane closure for drainage.

• A27, from 7pm to 11.59pm on October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): England Women's Football match.

• A27, from 8pm October 11 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Southwick to Devils Dyke, Lane closure for drainage works.