Road closures: six for Brighton and Hove drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 14 to 6am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Patcham Interchange to Falmer Interchange, carriageway closure for structures inspection.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Falmer, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer, diversion and lane closure for bridge works.

• A27, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A26, from 10pm January 22 to 6am January 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for survey works.

• A27, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham Interchange, Lane closure for electrical work.