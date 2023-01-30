Road closures: six for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 19 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm January 31 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Vale Ave to Patcham, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction.

• A27, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Hollingbury to Devils Dyke, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm February 6 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Patcham Interchange, carriageway and lane closures for bridge joint works.

• A23, from 8pm February 9 to 4am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham Interchange to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

