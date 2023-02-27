Road closures: six for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm March 5 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer to Patcham, carriageway closure for road surface works.

• A27, from 8pm March 6 to 5am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Patcham, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 11pm March 13 to 4am March 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works, diversion via National Highways Network and local authorities network.