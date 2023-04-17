Edit Account-Sign Out
Road closures: six for Brighton and Hove drivers this week

Drivers in and around Brighton and Hove will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Falmer, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

    A27, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Patcham junction, slip road closure for barrier repair.

    A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

    And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A23, from 8pm April 17 to 5am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, slip road closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm April 17 to 6am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

    A27, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer to Patcham, carriageway closure for road surface works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.